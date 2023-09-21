GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The young Green Bay Packers played so well for three straight quarters against the Atlanta Falcons and looked poised to start the season 2-0, but a fourth-quarter collapse was detrimental to the Green & Gold as they ended up choking away the victory.

Now back to .500, Green Bay heads back home to Lambeau Field, ready to take on the New Orleans Saints. Jordan Love has been magnificent to start the 2023 campaign, as he has six touchdowns and zero interceptions on the young season.

But before Week 3’s matchup at Lambeau Field, catch up on some head-to-head facts on this week’s Prior to the Snap!

Game Information

Matchup: New Orleans Saints (2-0) @ Green Bay Packers (1-1)

Location: Lambeau Field – Green Bay, Wisconsin

Time: Sunday, September 24, 12:00 p.m. CST

Spread & O/U: Packers -2.0, 42.0

Projected Weather: 69° Partly Cloudy, Winds W 5mph

Statistics

All-Time against New Orleans: 17-10

Last game against New Orleans: 38-3 NO (09/12/2021)

Last matchup at Lambeau Field: 26-17 NO (10/22/2017)

Last Ten games against New Orleans: 4-6

Last Ten matchups at Lambeau Field against New Orleans: 8-2

Ticket Prices – Including Fees

Cheapest 2 Tickets $177 Per Ticket Cheapest 4 Tickets $211 Per Ticket Most Expensive 2 Tickets $614 Per Ticket Most Expensive 4 Tickets $638 Per Ticket All prices are taken from seatgeek.com and include fees.

Players to Watch

Green Bay Offense: WR Jayden Reed (6REC 85YDS, 2TD in 2023)

New Orleans Offense: WR Michael Thomas (12REC, 116YDS, 0TD in 2023)

Green Bay Defense: LB Quay Walker (21TKL, 1INT, 1TD in 2023)

New Orleans Defense: LB Demario Davis (17TKL, 1SACK in 2023)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) warms up before an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) runs the ball towards the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sep. 17, 2023, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 25-24. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) heads to the end zone for a touchdown after he intercepted a pass by Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) slides as Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) defends during the second half of an NFL football, Sunday, Sep. 17, 2023, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 25-24. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) celebrates a stop in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) warms up before an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Injuries (Q=Questionable, O=Out, IR=Injured Reserve)

Green Bay: RB Aaron Jones (Q), WR Christian Watson (Q), T David Bakhtiari (Q), G Elgton Jenkins (Q), LB Rashan Gary (Q), LB Lukas Van Ness (Q), CB Eric Stokes (O).

New Orleans: RB Jamaal Williams (Q), QB Taysom Hill (Q), TE Foster Moreau (Q), WR Tre’Quan Smith (IR), RB Eno Benjamin (IR), DE Payton Turner (IR), LB Andrew Dowell (IR).

All injuries are reported by ESPN.com as of September 21 at 1:50 p.m.

