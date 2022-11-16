GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The losing streak is over, and the Green Bay Packers are back in the win column after upsetting Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys 31-28.

It took a fourth-quarter comeback, but Mason Crosby kicked a game-winning field goal in overtime to boost the team’s confidence.

Rookie wide receiver Christian Watson also had his breakout game, scoring not one, not two, but three touchdowns, all from quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Now with a little more confidence, Green Bay will have to gear up for a Thursday night matchup at Lambeau Field against one of the most powerful running backs of all time, Derrick Henry.

The Tennessee Titans are 6-1 in their last seven games and are coming off a gritty win against the Denver Broncos, so it should be a great matchup between the two teams.

Game Information

Matchup: Tennessee Titans (6-3) @ Green Bay Packers (4-6)

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Time: 7:15 p.m. CST

Spread & O/U: Green Bay -3.0, 42.0

Projected Weather: 21°, Partly Cloudy, Winds at 13MPH

Statistics

All-Time against Tennessee: 6-7

Last game against Tennessee: 40-14 GB (12/27/2020)

Last matchup at Lambeau Field: 40-14 GB (12/27/2020)

Last 10 games against Tennessee: 5-5

Last 10 matchups at Lambeau Field: 3-4 (Only played seven games @ GB)

Ticket Prices – Including Fees

Cheapest 2 Tickets $80 Per Ticket Cheapest 4 Tickets $80 Per Ticket Most Expensive 2 Tickets $614 Per Ticket Most Expensive 4 Tickets $614 Per Ticket Ticket Prices as of 11/14/2022 on SeatGeek (Fees included)

Players to Watch

Green Bay Offense: RB AJ Dillon (21CAR, 124YDS, 2TD vs. TEN in 2020)

Tennessee Offense: WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (5REC, 119YDS, 2TD last week)

Green Bay Defense: S Darnell Savage (5TOT, 3PD, 1INT vs. TEN in 2020)

Tennessee Defense: LB David Long Jr. (9TOT, 8SOLO, 1TFL vs. GB in 2020)

Green Bay Packers’ A.J. Dillon runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon (28) runs during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec 27. 2020, between the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) runs past Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) after catching pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) celebrates with Dontrell Hilliard (40) and Treylon Burks, left, after catching a pass for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26) after an interception during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec 27. 2020, between the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Green Bay Packers’ Darnell Savage stops Tennessee Titans’ Malcolm Butler during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Green Bay Packers’ Davante Adams tries to get past Tennessee Titans’ David Long during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Injuries (Q=Questionable, O=Out, IR=Injured Reserve)

Green Bay: WR Romeo Doubs (O), G Elgton Jenkins (Q), G Jon Runyan (Q), C Jake Hanson (IR), OT David Bakhtiari (Q), OT Caleb Jones (O), LB Kingsley Enagbare (Q), LB Preston Smith (Q), LB Krys Barnes (Q), LB De’VondreCampbell (Q), LB Tipa Galeai (IR), LB Rashan Gary (IR), CB Eric Stokes (IR), CB Rasul Douglas (Q), CB Keisean Nixon (Q), CB Shemar Jean-Charles (Q), S Vernon Scott (IR).

Tennessee: RB Trenton Cannon (IR), WR Racey McMath (IR), WR Kyle Phillips (IR), C Ben Jones (O), OT Jamarco Jones (IR), OT Taylor Lewan (IR), DT Jeffery Simmons (Q), DE Da’Shawn Hand (IR), LB Bud Dupree (O), LB Harold Landry III (IR), LB Chance Campbell (IR), LB Ola Adeniyi (IR), LB Zach Cunningham (IR), CB Lonnie Johnson (O), CB Caleb Farley (IR), CB Chris Jackson (IR), S Amani Hooker (O), S A.J. Moore (IR), S Josh Thompson (IR), K Randy Bullock (O), K Caleb Shudak (O).

All injuries are reported by ESPN.com

