GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The losing streak is over, and the Green Bay Packers are back in the win column after upsetting Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys 31-28.
It took a fourth-quarter comeback, but Mason Crosby kicked a game-winning field goal in overtime to boost the team’s confidence.
Rookie wide receiver Christian Watson also had his breakout game, scoring not one, not two, but three touchdowns, all from quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Now with a little more confidence, Green Bay will have to gear up for a Thursday night matchup at Lambeau Field against one of the most powerful running backs of all time, Derrick Henry.
The Tennessee Titans are 6-1 in their last seven games and are coming off a gritty win against the Denver Broncos, so it should be a great matchup between the two teams.
Game Information
Matchup: Tennessee Titans (6-3) @ Green Bay Packers (4-6)
Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
Time: 7:15 p.m. CST
Spread & O/U: Green Bay -3.0, 42.0
Projected Weather: 21°, Partly Cloudy, Winds at 13MPH
Statistics
All-Time against Tennessee: 6-7
Last game against Tennessee: 40-14 GB (12/27/2020)
Last matchup at Lambeau Field: 40-14 GB (12/27/2020)
Last 10 games against Tennessee: 5-5
Last 10 matchups at Lambeau Field: 3-4 (Only played seven games @ GB)
Ticket Prices – Including Fees
|Cheapest 2 Tickets
|$80 Per Ticket
|Cheapest 4 Tickets
|$80 Per Ticket
|Most Expensive 2 Tickets
|$614 Per Ticket
|Most Expensive 4 Tickets
|$614 Per Ticket
Players to Watch
Green Bay Offense: RB AJ Dillon (21CAR, 124YDS, 2TD vs. TEN in 2020)
Tennessee Offense: WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (5REC, 119YDS, 2TD last week)
Green Bay Defense: S Darnell Savage (5TOT, 3PD, 1INT vs. TEN in 2020)
Tennessee Defense: LB David Long Jr. (9TOT, 8SOLO, 1TFL vs. GB in 2020)
Injuries (Q=Questionable, O=Out, IR=Injured Reserve)
Green Bay: WR Romeo Doubs (O), G Elgton Jenkins (Q), G Jon Runyan (Q), C Jake Hanson (IR), OT David Bakhtiari (Q), OT Caleb Jones (O), LB Kingsley Enagbare (Q), LB Preston Smith (Q), LB Krys Barnes (Q), LB De’VondreCampbell (Q), LB Tipa Galeai (IR), LB Rashan Gary (IR), CB Eric Stokes (IR), CB Rasul Douglas (Q), CB Keisean Nixon (Q), CB Shemar Jean-Charles (Q), S Vernon Scott (IR).
Tennessee: RB Trenton Cannon (IR), WR Racey McMath (IR), WR Kyle Phillips (IR), C Ben Jones (O), OT Jamarco Jones (IR), OT Taylor Lewan (IR), DT Jeffery Simmons (Q), DE Da’Shawn Hand (IR), LB Bud Dupree (O), LB Harold Landry III (IR), LB Chance Campbell (IR), LB Ola Adeniyi (IR), LB Zach Cunningham (IR), CB Lonnie Johnson (O), CB Caleb Farley (IR), CB Chris Jackson (IR), S Amani Hooker (O), S A.J. Moore (IR), S Josh Thompson (IR), K Randy Bullock (O), K Caleb Shudak (O).
All injuries are reported by ESPN.com
