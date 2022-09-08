GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Want to know how much it is to attend the game? Or maybe what Green Bay’s record is in their last ten games at U.S. Bank Stadium? Dive into the stats prior to week one’s snap.
The Green Bay Packers are back in action this week against the Minnesota Vikings and look to start off the 2022 NFL Regular Season with a win on the road.
With a loss in their last preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Packers are looking to start 2022 off differently than its 2021 opener. The Packers lost 2021’s season opener 35-3 to the New Orleans Saints.
Game Information
Matchup: Green Bay Packers (0-0) @ Minnesota Vikings (0-0)
Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Min.
Time: 3:25 CST
Spread & O/U: Green Bay -1.5, 46.5
Projected Weather: 70 degrees, Partly Cloudy, Winds 7MPH (Dome)
Statistics
All-Time against Minnesota: 63-55-3
Last game against Minnesota: 37-10 GB
Last game at U.S. Bank Stadium: 31-34 MIN
Last 10 games against Minnesota: 4-5-1
Last 10 games at U.S. Bank Stadium: 5-5
Ticket Prices – Including Fees
|Cheapest 2 Tickets
|$173 Per Ticket
|Cheapest 4 Tickets
|$175 Per Ticket
|Most Expensive 2 Tickets
|$1,754 Per Ticket
|Most Expensive 4 Tickets
|$1,750 Per Ticket
Players to Watch
Green Bay Offense: RB AJ Dillon (63YDS, 2TD in last game vs. MIN)
Minnesota Offense: WR Justin Jefferson (19REC, 179YDS, 2TD in four games vs. GB)
Green Bay Defense: CB Jaire Alexander (26TKL, 1INT in six games vs. MIN)
Minnesota Defense: LB Za’Darius Smith (35TKL, 12.5SCK in 2020 with GB)
Injuries (O=Out, D=Doubtful, Q=Questionable, P=Probable)
Green Bay: WR Allen Lazard (Q), WR Christian Watson (Q), S Darnell Savage (Q), OL David Bakhtiari (Q), OL Elgton Jenkins (Q), TE Robert Tonyan (Q).
Minnesota: TE Irv Smith Jr. (Q).
