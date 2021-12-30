Randall Cobb returns to practice, Packers officially activate MVS off of reserve/Covid list

Green Bay Packers’ Randall Cobb runs after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – A month removed from core muscle surgery that sidelined him during the second half of the Week 12 win over the Los Angeles Rams and since then, wide receiver Randall Cobb returned to practice for the Green Bay Packers. The team now has a 21-day window in which to activate him off of injured reserve.

Also back at practice for the Green and Gold for the first time since hitting the reserve/Covid list last week, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The team announced that he was officially activated off of that list late Thursday afternoon.

General manager Brian Gutekunst said in a press release the team has signed wide receiver David Moore to the practice squad.