Randall Cobb shines as Packers beat the Steelers to improve to 3-1

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) during pre-game before an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers Monday, Sept 20. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Have yourself a day, Randall Cobb. The wide receiver had his coming out party as the Packers beat the Steelers 27-17 to improve to 3-1 on the season. Cobb had five receptions for 69 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Packers defense really shined and stepped it up after allowing Pittsburgh to drive down the field on the first drive and score a touchdown. After that, the pass rush of Rashan Gary and the teamwork of Kingsley Keke and Kenny Clark made it hard for Ben Roethlisberger to get in a rhythm.

The Green and Gold defense limited Big Ben to one touchdown, an interception and 232 yards.

Jaire Alexander did leave the game in the second half with a shoulder injury and there is no word on how severe it is.

The Packers are on the road next in Cincinnati against the Bengals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Inside Skinny: How Aaron Rodgers changed local hometown business owners lives, donating more than $1 million

Xceptional Athlete: Denmark senior Donovan Short

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Luxemburg-Casco, Denmark move atop NEC with statement wins

HS Sports Xtra: Green Bay West snaps six-game losing streak to East; FRCC & FVA highlights

Team of the Week: Denmark

Spirit Squad of the Week: West De Pere