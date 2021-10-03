Randall Cobb shines as Packers beat the Steelers to improve to 3-1

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Have yourself a day, Randall Cobb. The wide receiver had his coming out party as the Packers beat the Steelers 27-17 to improve to 3-1 on the season. Cobb had five receptions for 69 yards and 2 touchdowns.
The Packers defense really shined and stepped it up after allowing Pittsburgh to drive down the field on the first drive and score a touchdown. After that, the pass rush of Rashan Gary and the teamwork of Kingsley Keke and Kenny Clark made it hard for Ben Roethlisberger to get in a rhythm.
The Green and Gold defense limited Big Ben to one touchdown, an interception and 232 yards.
Jaire Alexander did leave the game in the second half with a shoulder injury and there is no word on how severe it is.
The Packers are on the road next in Cincinnati against the Bengals.