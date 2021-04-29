Report: 49ers called about Rodgers, Packers have no interest

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The day of the NFL Draft normally involves a lot of reports and information regarding where future, and even current, NFL players are going, and April 29, 2021, was no different.
It all started when Wisconsin radio host Bill Michaels sent the Twitterverse into a frenzy, stating that the San Francisco 49ers had reportedly offered the 3rd overall pick in the 2021 draft, plus more picks and players (including Jimmy Garoppolo) to the Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers. Michaels stated the Packers turned down the trade.
That tweet was soon sent out to an even bigger audience as highly popular digital sports talk-show-host Pat McAfee referenced Michaels’ tweet, asking “Is this real?”.
More and more pundits wondered if it was real, but it was not until ESPN’s Rob Demovsky responded saying the report was no true and no calls were made.
About two and a half hours later NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said the 49ers reached out to the Packers on Wednesday about trading for Rodgers. However, no formal offer was made and there is a ‘zero percent chance’ that Green Bay trades Rodgers.
Jay Glazer who is a member of FOX NFL Sunday mentioned that multiple teams have called about trading for Rodgers.
The 2021 NFL Draft starts at 7:00 p.m., the Packers currently have the 29th selection.