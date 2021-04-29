Report: 49ers called about Rodgers, Packers have no interest

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers shakes hands with Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers after winning the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers beat the Packers 37-20. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The day of the NFL Draft normally involves a lot of reports and information regarding where future, and even current, NFL players are going, and April 29, 2021, was no different.

It all started when Wisconsin radio host Bill Michaels sent the Twitterverse into a frenzy, stating that the San Francisco 49ers had reportedly offered the 3rd overall pick in the 2021 draft, plus more picks and players (including Jimmy Garoppolo) to the Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers. Michaels stated the Packers turned down the trade.

The @49ers have offered the @Packers the 3rd overall pick in this year's draft, plus other picks and a number of players from their current roster including Garoppolo

for Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers turned them down.

First reported by @PAOnTheMic and confirmed by others. — Bill Michaels (@Bill_Michaels) April 29, 2021

That tweet was soon sent out to an even bigger audience as highly popular digital sports talk-show-host Pat McAfee referenced Michaels’ tweet, asking “Is this real?”.

More and more pundits wondered if it was real, but it was not until ESPN’s Rob Demovsky responded saying the report was no true and no calls were made.

This is NOT true, I'm told by a source with direct knowledge.



Repeat NOT true. NO CALLS, per source. https://t.co/qelhNfH3R5 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) April 29, 2021

About two and a half hours later NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said the 49ers reached out to the Packers on Wednesday about trading for Rodgers. However, no formal offer was made and there is a ‘zero percent chance’ that Green Bay trades Rodgers.

The #49ers reached out to the #Packers on Wednesday about trading for Aaron Rodgers, but no formal offer was made and a source said there is a “zero percent chance” that Green Bay deals the reigning NFL MVP. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2021

Jay Glazer who is a member of FOX NFL Sunday mentioned that multiple teams have called about trading for Rodgers.

A few teams have called the Packers about trading for Aaron Rodgers — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) April 29, 2021

The 2021 NFL Draft starts at 7:00 p.m., the Packers currently have the 29th selection.