Report: 49ers called about Rodgers, Packers have no interest

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers shakes hands with Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers after winning the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers beat the Packers 37-20. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The day of the NFL Draft normally involves a lot of reports and information regarding where future, and even current, NFL players are going, and April 29, 2021, was no different.

It all started when Wisconsin radio host Bill Michaels sent the Twitterverse into a frenzy, stating that the San Francisco 49ers had reportedly offered the 3rd overall pick in the 2021 draft, plus more picks and players (including Jimmy Garoppolo) to the Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers. Michaels stated the Packers turned down the trade.

That tweet was soon sent out to an even bigger audience as highly popular digital sports talk-show-host Pat McAfee referenced Michaels’ tweet, asking “Is this real?”.

More and more pundits wondered if it was real, but it was not until ESPN’s Rob Demovsky responded saying the report was no true and no calls were made.

About two and a half hours later NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said the 49ers reached out to the Packers on Wednesday about trading for Rodgers. However, no formal offer was made and there is a ‘zero percent chance’ that Green Bay trades Rodgers.

Jay Glazer who is a member of FOX NFL Sunday mentioned that multiple teams have called about trading for Rodgers.

The 2021 NFL Draft starts at 7:00 p.m., the Packers currently have the 29th selection.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Quinn Meinerz looks to become latest D3 success story in NFL

Freedom, Waupaca open with conference wins

Bay Port lacrosse returns with win over Notre Dame

Fox Valley Classic Conference playoff brackets set

High School Football: Kimberly dominates Appleton North, Fond du Lac stays unbeaten

Green Bay Blizzard ready for 2021 season