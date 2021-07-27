Aaron Rodgers arrives at Lambeau Field

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his fist after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Rams 32-18 to advance to the NFC championship game. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Not too long after flying into Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers has now made his way to Lambeau Field.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Rodgers was pictured in Lambeau’s parking lot. Rodgers landed in Green Bay last night and has now made his way to Lambeau Field.

Over a majority of the summer, there have been reports of Rodgers and his frustration with the team and his desire to play elsewhere.

Aaron Rodgers has arrived at Lambeau Field. pic.twitter.com/QMuoYsAIk3 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 27, 2021

Rodgers has spent his career with the Packers and is coming off an MVP season where he threw 48 touchdowns and only five interceptions.

Tuesday is the day that veterans are required to report for Training Camp. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero showed a video of Rodgers making his way into the stadium.

The Green Bay Packers made it official and posted on their own account saying that #12 is back.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.