Report: Aaron Rodgers has told some with Packers he does not want to return

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers leaves the field following the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field on January 16, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Rams 32-18. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has told some with the team he does not want to return to Green Bay, according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN on Thursday.



The news comes on the eve of the NFL Draft, and the same day other reports indicated the San Francisco 49ers had inquired about a trade for the reigning MVP. Green Bay reportedly denied those requests.

Last year the Packers picked quarterback Jordan Love in the first round, and Rodgers responded with one of the best seasons of his career. Then after falling in the NFC Championship Game for the second straight year, Rodgers referred to his future with the Packers as a “beautiful mystery.”

Rodgers later clarified on the Pat McAfee saying that he was referring to the indecision that many players, himself included, have following the season.

During the pre-draft press conference, general manager Brian Gutekunst reiterated that Rodgers will be the Packers quarterback for the “foreseeable future.” According to Schefter, Gutekunst is one of three team representatives that have flown out to see Rodgers and talk to him about returning.

“”As we’ve stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond. Aaron has been a vital part of our success and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team,” said Gutekunst said in a statement to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The other two were team president Mark Murphy and head coach Matt LaFleur.

One of the big issues right now is Rodgers’ contract going forward, and working out an extension with the salary cap going down due to the pandemic. Rodgers wanted an extension to his current contract, but the Packers front office just wanted to restructure the contract, according to a report by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Currently Rodgers has a base salary of $14.7 million dollars for next season, and a cap hit of over $37 million dollars.

There is also an potential out in Rodgers’ contract after next season.