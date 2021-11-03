REPORT: Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, Jordan Love to get first NFL start

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Aaron Rodgers has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss at least Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Rodgers informed his teammates about his positive Test, and Jordan Love will get his first NFL start.

According to Ian Rapoport, Rodgers is unvaccinated which is the reason he will miss Sunday’s game. Rodgers has reportedly been quoted as saying he was ‘immunized’.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was quoted as saying he’s been “immunized.” By the letter of the law in the NFL, that does not equal vaccinated. https://t.co/g5xyjDZ6uL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the earliest Rodgers can return is Saturday, Nov. 13. According to Rob Demovsky, Rodgers had petitioned the NFL to have a different treatment count as a vaccination however the NFL denied his request.

The earliest that Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers can come back based on NFL-NFLPA protocols is Saturday Nov. 13. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2021

Head Coach Matt LaFleur is scheduled to speak with the media at 11:50 a.m. Local 5 Sports will have the latest developments from him.

Matt LaFleur will address the media in just about 10 min. All waiting to see what GB’s coach has to say regarding the Aaron Rodgers news.



The Green Bay Packers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.