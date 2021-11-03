REPORT: Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, Jordan Love to get first NFL start

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Aaron Rodgers has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss at least Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Rodgers informed his teammates about his positive Test, and Jordan Love will get his first NFL start.

According to Ian Rapoport, Rodgers is unvaccinated which is the reason he will miss Sunday’s game. Rodgers has reportedly been quoted as saying he was ‘immunized’.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the earliest Rodgers can return is Saturday, Nov. 13. According to Rob Demovsky, Rodgers had petitioned the NFL to have a different treatment count as a vaccination however the NFL denied his request.

Head Coach Matt LaFleur is scheduled to speak with the media at 11:50 a.m. Local 5 Sports will have the latest developments from him.

The Green Bay Packers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

