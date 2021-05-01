Report: Aaron Rodgers wants Packers GM Gutekunst gone

In this photo from Jan. 16, 2021, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Green Bay, Wis. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst says the team remains committed to Rodgers “for the foreseeable future” one year after trading up in the first round to draft the three-time MVP’s potential successor. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The hits keep coming regarding the relationship between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, a reconciliation isn’t possible if Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst stays with the team.

Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy addressed the rift between the team’s star quarterback and the organization in his monthly column on the Packers website.

This is coming off the breaking news on the first day of the NFL draft that Rodgers does not want to return to play for the team this upcoming season.

Rodgers is coming off a season where he won the NFL’s MVP award for the third time in his career. He threw 48 touchdowns and only 5 interceptions during the 2020 regular season. The Packers were one win away from making it to the Super Bowl, falling instead in the NFC Championship game to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Gutekunst acknowledged he could have handled the communication about drafting quarterback Jordan Love in the 2020 draft better during his press conference after the Packers selected cornerback Eric Stokes in the first round of the 2021 draft.

As time drags on, and both sides dig their heels in, only time will tell whether we’ve seen Rodgers play his last game in a Packers uniform.