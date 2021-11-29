Report: Aaron Rodgers will not have toe surgery over bye week

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Aaron Rodgers does not plan to have surgery on his fractured toe over the Packers bye week.

Rapoport says the hope is that during the bye, it will heal and improve.

Rodgers said after the Green and Gold’s win over the Rams that the toe felt good, and that he would be weighing all his options, whether that was surgery or elect not to have surgery.

“The biggest thing I’ll be doing over the bye is getting treatment that I can to heal my toe,” Rodgers said.

The Packers have been banged up just trying to get to their Week 13 bye week. They’re coming off a 36-28 win over the Los Angeles Rams. After the bye, they host the Chicago Bears in Week 14 for Sunday Night Football.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

State champion Reedsville football team joins Sports Xtra

Locker Room: Keys to the Game

Behind Enemy Lines: Taylor Schaub

Locker Room: Looking ahead at the Rams

Inside Skinny: Die-hard Packers fan moves across the country to Green Bay for Lambeau Field

LOCKER ROOM: Discussing David Bakhtiari's status