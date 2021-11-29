Report: Aaron Rodgers will not have toe surgery over bye week

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Aaron Rodgers does not plan to have surgery on his fractured toe over the Packers bye week.

Rapoport says the hope is that during the bye, it will heal and improve.

Rodgers said after the Green and Gold’s win over the Rams that the toe felt good, and that he would be weighing all his options, whether that was surgery or elect not to have surgery.

“The biggest thing I’ll be doing over the bye is getting treatment that I can to heal my toe,” Rodgers said.

The Packers have been banged up just trying to get to their Week 13 bye week. They’re coming off a 36-28 win over the Los Angeles Rams. After the bye, they host the Chicago Bears in Week 14 for Sunday Night Football.