GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Even though the Green Bay Packers franchise tagged their best wide receiver, Davante Adams has reportedly informed the team he will not play on it.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Davante Adams has told the Packers that he will not play on the franchise tag. The two sides remain far apart on a long-term deal.

Currently, Adams is scheduled to make a tad over $20.1 million. That annual average salary would be the third-highest in the NFL, just ahead of Keenan Allen ($20.025 million) and Mike Williams ($20 million).

DeAndre Hopkins has the highest average salary at $27.25 million.

Rapoport did not say if there was a specific number that Adams was targeting, or if he wants to be the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

Local 5 will continue to update this story if more details are released.