REPORT: Broncos request to interview Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett

Green Bay Packers Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Dec 25. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – There are now two teams interested in interviewing Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for their head coaching positions, the Jacksonville Jaguars and now the Denver Broncos.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Broncos have requested to interview Hackett early Monday afternoon.

The Broncos fired Vic Fangio on Sunday morning after three seasons at the helm, where Denver failed to make the postseason.

Hackett joined the Packers in 2019 and has had much success as the offensive coordinator with Aaron Rodgers at the helm of the offense. Before he came to Green Bay, he spent three seasons in Jacksonville as their offensive coordinator.