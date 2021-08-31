Report: Saints not expected to play Packers in New Orleans, will be away from city through Sept.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs in front of New Orleans Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

TUESDAY 8/31/2021 10:38 a.m.

(WFRV) – The New Orleans Saints will reportedly be away from their city through September.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team will be away from New Orleans through September due to Hurricane Ida.

It was also mentioned that due to this, the opening season game against the Green Bay Packers is not expected to be played in New Orleans.

Saints’ HC Sean Payton told reporters that the team will be away from New Orleans through September as the city recovers from Hurricane Ida. This means the regular-season week 1 Packers-Saints matchup is not expected to be played in New Orleans, as scheduled. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2021

There still has been no information on an exact plan, but the Saints are practicing in Dallas. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he was working with the NFL to host the Saints and Packers game in Dallas.

TUESDAY 8/31/2021 9:21 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – With all eyes on New Orleans after Hurricane Ida came through, leaving more than one million people without power, the question many sports fans had was where would the season opener between the New Orleans Saints and the Green Bay Packers be played?

The Saints evacuated to Dallas, Texas to the Cowboys training facility before the storm hit and canceled their final preseason game in an effort to keep everyone safe.

Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth-Star Telegram reports that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 1053 The Fan the Cowboys are working with the NFL to host the Saints and the Packers for week one.

Sean Payton told reporters earlier this week he didn’t know where the season opener would be played, with Caesar’s SuperDome currently out of power.

Still no official word from the NFL. Stick with Local Five for updates on this developing story.