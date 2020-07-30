REPORT: Crosby, Sternberger, and Hersterson added to Packers COVID-19 reserve list

Packers

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby stands on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

(WFRV) – The Packers placed both kicker Mason Crosby, tight end Jace Sternberger, and defensive lineman Treyvon Hesteron on the COVID-19/reserve list on Thursday, according to a report by the NFL Network.

Crosby, the franchise’s leading scorer, is heading into his 14th season with the Packers. Last season was one of Crosby’s best in the green and gold after making more than 91% of his kicks.

Jace Sternberger missed much of last season due to injury, but was coming on late in the year. That includes catching a touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers late in the NFC Championship game against San Francisco.

Some of the first results for coronavirus testing involving veterans are starting to come out on Thursday. Veteran players began testing for the virus on Monday, and Tuesday of this week. Players must test negative on days one and two, isolate for day three, and test negative again on day for before they are able to enter the facility for equipment fitting.

