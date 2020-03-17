Report: Fackrell heading to Giants

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Kyler Fackrell #51 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after sacking Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers in the first half during the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The New York Giants are set to add another member of the Packers front seven. That’s after they reached a deal with outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell, according to a report by ESPN.

The deal would be for one year at $4.3 million dollars, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Fackrell led the Packers with ten and a half sacks in 2018, but saw that number drop to just one in 2019 after the arrival of Za’Darius and Preston Smith. Fackrell accounted for 111 total tackles in his time in Green Bay as well.

On Monday night multiple reports indicated former Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez had agreed to a three year deal with the Giants. Both Martinez and Fackrell were part of the Packers 2016 draft class whose rookie contracts are finished.