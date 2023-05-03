(WFRV) – The New York Jets are expected to sign former Packer, and Aaron Rodgers teammate, Randall Cobb after the two sides reportedly agreed to a one-year deal.

As reported by Adam Schefter and the NFL, Randall Cobb appears to now be a Jet for the 2023 season. Terms for the agreed-upon contract have yet to be released.

Cobb now rejoins former Packers teammates Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard. The trio also reunites with former Packers Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Randall Cobb spent 10 total seasons in Green Bay racking up 6,136 receiving yards on 532 receptions with 47 touchdowns.

Green Bay Packers’ Randall Cobb runs after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) runs after a reception while New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) chases after him during an NFL football game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. The New York Giants won 27-22. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)



Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb pumps his fist after making a catch for a first down against the New England Patriots during an NFL football game Sunday Nov. 30, 2014, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Green Bay Packers’ Randall Cobb carries Aaron Jones off the field after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 17-0. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Cobb has also caught the second most passes of Aaron Rodgers’ career with 534 total receptions, trailing only Davante Adams who has 687.