(WFRV) – The New York Jets are expected to sign former Packer, and Aaron Rodgers teammate, Randall Cobb after the two sides reportedly agreed to a one-year deal.
As reported by Adam Schefter and the NFL, Randall Cobb appears to now be a Jet for the 2023 season. Terms for the agreed-upon contract have yet to be released.
Cobb now rejoins former Packers teammates Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard. The trio also reunites with former Packers Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
Randall Cobb spent 10 total seasons in Green Bay racking up 6,136 receiving yards on 532 receptions with 47 touchdowns.
Cobb has also caught the second most passes of Aaron Rodgers’ career with 534 total receptions, trailing only Davante Adams who has 687.