Report: Former Packers back-up QB Tim Boyle signs with Lions

Green Bay Packers’ Tim Boyle warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

(WFRV) – Former Packers back-up quarterback Tim Boyle isn’t going far. The fourth year QB has agreed to a one year deal with the Detroit Lions, according to reports by the NFL Network.

The deal will pay Boyle $2.5 million dollars, with $1 million as a signing bonus and the additional $1.5 in salary.

Boyle spent three years after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Kentucky in 2018. Eventually working his way from being inactive for every game of his rookie year to become Aaron Rodgers under-study the past two seasons.

He rose to cult-like status amongst some Packers fans during his time in Green Bay. At the same time completing just four passes for 15 yards in the regular season, often in mop-up duty with Rodgers on the sidelines late in a total of eight games.

The Packers recently did not tender the Boyle, allowing him to become a free agent, and opening the door for first round pick Jordan Love to become the new back-up behind Rodgers.