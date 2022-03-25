MINNEAPOLIS, Min. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are losing another player to not only free agency, but a division rival.

According to Ian Rapoport, former Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan has reportedly signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

Sullivan is believed to have signed a one-year deal, but full details have not been made available yet.

The former Georgia State standout finished off his fourth year in the NFL appearing in 17 regular season games with the Packers alongside 25 total tackles, 4 pass deflections, and 3 interceptions.

The cornerback added 3 total tackles in the 2021 playoffs, where the Packers lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.

Sullivan will join forces with former Packer linebacker Za’Darius Smith, who signed a three-year, $42 million deal with Minnesota earlier this week. The 25-year-old will also link up with former Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, who is currently the assistant head coach for the Vikings.