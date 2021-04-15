Report: Former Packers G Lane Taylor to sign with Houston

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay Packers offensive guard Lane Taylor sits on the bench during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

(WFRV) – Guard Lane Taylor will be back on the field next season, but it will be with the Houston Texans.

According to a report by the NFL Network, Taylor agreed to a one year deal with Houston on Thursday.

The free agent guard missed almost all of last season after tearing his ACL against Minnesota in week one. The year before Taylor tore his biceps and had to miss nearly the entire year as well.

Heading to Houston provides a change of scenery after spending nine years in Green Bay, and reunites him with former Packers offensive line coach James Campen.

Taylor signed with Green Bay as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State, and played three different positions on the offensive line over seven seasons. Between 2016-18 Taylor made 45 straight starts at left guard, his primary position, which was the most of any Packers player during that time.

Lucas Patrick filled in primarily for Taylor last season, and is under contract through next season. Green Bay also picked a pair of offensive linenman, Jon Runyan and Simon Stepaniak, in last year’s draft.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Shawano's Abby Tuma beats cancer to return volleyball court, receives WIAA Spirit Award

Appleton North & Manitowoc Lincoln girls, Kimberly boys punch tickets to spring state

Kimberly boys and girls volleyball teams prepare for sectional showdowns

Blizzard preps for 2021 season

Game of the Week: Notre Dame wins instant classic on late field goal

High School Sports Xtra: Extended interview with state swimming champ Brigitta Neverman