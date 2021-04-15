Report: Former Packers G Lane Taylor to sign with Houston

Green Bay Packers offensive guard Lane Taylor sits on the bench during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

(WFRV) – Guard Lane Taylor will be back on the field next season, but it will be with the Houston Texans.

According to a report by the NFL Network, Taylor agreed to a one year deal with Houston on Thursday.

The free agent guard missed almost all of last season after tearing his ACL against Minnesota in week one. The year before Taylor tore his biceps and had to miss nearly the entire year as well.

Heading to Houston provides a change of scenery after spending nine years in Green Bay, and reunites him with former Packers offensive line coach James Campen.

Taylor signed with Green Bay as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State, and played three different positions on the offensive line over seven seasons. Between 2016-18 Taylor made 45 straight starts at left guard, his primary position, which was the most of any Packers player during that time.

Lucas Patrick filled in primarily for Taylor last season, and is under contract through next season. Green Bay also picked a pair of offensive linenman, Jon Runyan and Simon Stepaniak, in last year’s draft.