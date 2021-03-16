Report: Former Packers RB Jamaal Williams to sign with Detroit

(WFRV) – The Packers will see a lot of Jamaal Williams next year. That’s as the free agent running back agreed to sign with the the Detroit Lions, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.
The deal will pay Williams up to $7.5 million dollars over two years.
On Monday, Williams posted a message on his Instagram account thanking the Packers, fans, and the city of Green Bay as he was set to hit free agency. A day earlier fellow 2017 draft pick Aaron Jones agreed to a four year deal with the Packers worth up to $48.5 million dollars.
Williams racked up 1,985 yards with ten touchdowns on the ground, and another eight through the air, while sharing the backfield with Jones.