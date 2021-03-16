Report: Former Packers RB Jamaal Williams to sign with Detroit

Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) warms up before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

(WFRV) – The Packers will see a lot of Jamaal Williams next year. That’s as the free agent running back agreed to sign with the the Detroit Lions, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The deal will pay Williams up to $7.5 million dollars over two years.

On Monday, Williams posted a message on his Instagram account thanking the Packers, fans, and the city of Green Bay as he was set to hit free agency. A day earlier fellow 2017 draft pick Aaron Jones agreed to a four year deal with the Packers worth up to $48.5 million dollars.

Williams racked up 1,985 yards with ten touchdowns on the ground, and another eight through the air, while sharing the backfield with Jones.