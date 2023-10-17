GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are reportedly bolstering their running back depth as multiple sources say the team has signed free agent James Robinson.

First reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Robinson could be asked to fill in for Aaron Jones, whose hamstring injury could be worse than originally thought.

Robinson last played for the New York Jets in 2022, where he rushed for 85 yards on 29 attempts. He was a 1,000-yard rusher in 2020 with the Jacksonville Jaguars before the team went in a different direction with Travis Etienne.

The 5’9″ Illinois State product will help out AJ Dillon, who has struggled to begin the campaign by mustering only 3.0 yards per carry.

The Packers have yet to release an official statement on Robinson’s reported signing. When they do, Local 5 News will update this article.