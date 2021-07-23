GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Report: ‘In a bad place’, Davante Adams & Packers stop extension talks

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 12: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers runs in a 40-yard touchdown catch against the Seattle Seahawks in the third quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 12, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It appears that Aaron Rodgers is not the only superstar having some issues with the Green Bay Packers, as Davante Adams has reportedly broken off extension talks with the team.

According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, Adams and the Packers have broken off long-term extension talks. Reportedly negotiations are ‘in a bad place’.

Adams previously commented about his own future with the team if Rodgers did not return.

There was no information on how far apart the two sides are.

Adams had a spectacular year in 2020 totaling 115 receptions for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns while only playing 14 games. He has spent his entire seven-year career with the Packers.

Veterans need to report to Training Camp on Tuesday, July 27, and Local 5 will have up-to-date coverage from Training Camp. There is no information on if Adams plans to skip Training Camp.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

