REPORT: Interest mutual between Griffen, Packers

FILE – In this Sept. 22, 2019, file photo, Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) celebrates after a sack during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Minneapolis. Minnesota’s four-time Pro Bowl pick has 74 1/2 career sacks, including 26 1/2 the past three seasons, but he exercised his option to void the remaining three years on his contract. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)

(WFRV) – Even with players starting to report for training camps this week, the Packers may not be done adding to the roster. That’s as a report by the NFL Network indicates there is shared interest between Green Bay and free agent defensive end Everson Griffen.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported on Monday that Griffen narrowed down his options, including former division rival Green Bay.

Griffen is no stranger to the green and gold, having spent all of his ten year NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings. Over those ten seasons the four time Pro Bowler racked up 74.5 sacks, and 86 tackles for loss.

The veteran pass rusher could be a welcomed addition to a Packers defense that had 41 sacks in 2019 after picking up Preston and Za’Darius Smith in free agency.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has also said that he would like to see Griffen return to Minnesota.