REPORT: Jaguars request to interview Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett for head-coaching job

Green Bay Packers Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Dec 25. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Jacksonville Jaguars are searching a new head coach after firing Urban Meyer just a few weeks ago and the Packers Offensive Coordinator is reportedly on their radar.

Hackett was hired by Green Bay in early January of 2019 and is in his third season with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Before coming to Titletown, Hackett spent three seasons in Jacksonville as the Jaguars’ Offensive Coordinator.

After having so much success in his first three seasons with the Packers offense, the NFL Network is reporting that Jacksonville has requested to interview Hackett for the team’s head coaching job and a possible reunion.

Hackett has led the Packers to back-to-back NFC Championship Games and even led the Jaguars to the AFC Championship Game in 2017.

