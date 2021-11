GLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 28: Rondale Moore #4 of the Arizona Cardinals is pursued by De’Vondre Campbell #59 of the Green Bay Packers during the first half at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Another Green Bay Packer player has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list according to the Green Bay Packers.

The team officially released a statement confirming Pelissero is on the watch list on Tuesday, November 30. It was not confirmed whether he was exposed or tested positive for the virus.

Five NFL players landed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today — including #Packers LB De'Vondre Campbell — and they all tested positive, per the wire. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 30, 2021

The Packers have a bye week this coming week.