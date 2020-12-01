Report: Linsley out 3-6 weeks with knee sprain

Green Bay Packers’ Corey Linsley warms up before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

(WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers will be without a key piece of their offensive line for a while with center Corey Linsley out 3-6 weeks, according to a report by the NFL Network.

Linsley left Sunday’s game against the Bears with a knee injury in the first quarter, and was unable to return.

An MRI on Monday revealed Linsley avoided a serious injury, and has a sprained right MCL, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Linsley, who has been rated as one of the league’s best centers this season, left the previous week’s game early due to a back injury. He was replaced in both games by left guard Elgton Jenkins. Rookie guard Jon Runyan filled in at Jenkins’ spot alongside David Bakhtiari.

Linsley is expected to be back in time for the postseason, according to Pelissero, and is in the final year of his contract in Green Bay.

The Packers drafted center Jake Hanson out of Oregon this past April, but cut him coming out of training camp. Hanson was later signed to the practice squad, and eventually placed on injured reserve in October.