Report: MRI on Packers QB Jordan Love’s shoulder comes back clean

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) during practice before the Green Bay Packers’ preseason NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Aug.14,2021 in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – Jordan Love’s Lambeau Field debut was cut short due to a “dinged up” shoulder, but the Packers quarterback got some good news on Sunday.

Love threw for 122 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his preseason debut on Saturday night against the Houston Texans. He was sacked just once, but had to leave the game after the second quarter due to a shoulder issue.

Love underwent an MRI on his throwing shoulder and the results came back clean, according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said while meeting with the media Love was “doing fine,” and it could be significant enough for the quarterback to miss a couple days of practice this week.

While the team is taking it “day-by-day,” according to LaFleur, both the head coach and general manager Brian Gutekunst are talking about how to handle the quarterback situation. That’s with only three quarterbacks in camp, and starter Aaron Rodgers sitting out the preseason.

This week the Packers host the New York Jets for two joint practices this week with a preseason game set for Saturday at Lambeau Field.