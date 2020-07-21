REPORT: NFL cancels 2020 preseason due to pandemic

Football with 100 year logo during an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

(WFRV) – As the NFL and NFLPA work to shape what this year’s training camps will look like amid the pandemic there is one thing that will be missing, preseason games.

During an NFLPA call on Tuesday it was said there would be no preseason games this year, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

A day earlier it was widely reported the league was set to offer make an offer of no preseason games to the players.

The players union had previously asked that all preseason games be canceled, but the league was holding out hope at least one in some cases. That changed following Monday’s with league owners.

There were additional updates to come out of the call according to Pelissero. That includes 80 player roster sizes for training camp, as well as agreements on voluntary or high-risk opt-outs and stipends if games are lost.