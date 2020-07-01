REPORT: NFL cuts preseason to 2 games

Football with 100 year logo during an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

(CBS SPORTS) – After mulling over the possibility of cutting the preseason in half this year, it appears the NFL has actually decided to make that happen. According to Pro Football Talk and confirmed by multiple outlets, the NFL will be shaving two weeks off this year’s preseason.

All games that were schedule to be played in Week 1 and Week 4 of the preseason will be canceled. The decision means that a total of 33 games have now been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NFL previously announced that the Hall of Fame Game, which was originally scheduled for Aug. 8, has been canceled. The league’s decision to cut out half of the preseason isn’t a total surprise.

The NFL has had the option on the table since early June and with training camp now just weeks away, the league obviously felt it was important to make a decision sooner rather than later.

