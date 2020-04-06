Report: NFL Draft goes virtual due to coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 NFL Draft will be unlike any other. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, teams will not be in their facilities as they make their picks. Instead many will be working from home as the draft goes virtual for the first time, according to a report by ESPN.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter obtained a memo from the league office to team executives and head coaches. In the memo it makes clear that NFL offices, and team facilities, will remain closed indefinitely to follow with health guidelines for social distancing put in place in every NFL home market.

That includes Green Bay with the state of Wisconsin under a “safer at home” order since March 25th.

As a result teams have been told to prepare to conduct the draft virtually, and communicate with the NFL headquarters via phone or internet. Team personnel will also be separated, operating remotely from their own homes, during the draft.

The NFL Draft will take place from April 23rd to 25th.