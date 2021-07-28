Report: Packers acquire Randall Cobb in trade with Texans

Houston Texans wide receiver Randall Cobb, left, catches a pass as Green Bay Packers linebacker Ty Summers defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – A familiar face is on his way back to Green Bay. The Packers have acquired veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb in a trade with the Houston Texans, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Green Bay will send a 2022 sixth round pick to Houston in exchange for Cobb and Houston will also pay $3 million dollars of Cobbs salary to facilitate the deal, according to Pelissero.

Earlier in the day Cobb posted on Twitter that he was returning to Green Bay, where he played the first eight seasons of his career.

Cobb racked up 5,524 receiving yards and 41 touchdowns over that time as one of Aaron Rodgers favorite targets. He left Green Bay as a free agent after the 2018 season, and eventually signed with the Dallas Cowboys.

After one season in Dallas, Cobb signed a three year deal with Houston Texans.

Cobb ended 2020 with 441 receiving yards and three touchdowns for a Houston team that had a coaching change, and missed the playoffs after two straight appearances between 2018-19.

Neither the Packers or the Texans have officially announced the move.