GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 05: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after throwing a touchdown pass to Robert Tonyan #85 (not pictured) during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on October 05, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers have reportedly agreed on a reworked deal.

According to the NFL Network, the only thing left in the reworked deal is to sign it and make it official. Nothing is reported about what the exact language and terms inside of the new reworked deal is as of yet.

The #Packers and QB Aaron Rodgers have finally agreed to terms and language on the reworked deal, source said. The saga is over. Only thing left is to sign it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 29, 2021

More details to come as this is a developing situation.