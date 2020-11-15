Report: Packers, Bakhtiari agree to contract extension

FILE – In this Nov. 8, 2015, file photo, Green Bay Packers’ David Bakhtiari (69) gestures on the sidelines against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. Protecting quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be of the utmost importance for the Green Bay Packers when they face the Chicago Bears and their NFC-best defense on Sunday. The offensive line will be tested by a Bears defense that tripped up the high-octane Los Angeles Rams last week. The protection did hold up last week in the second half of a win over the Falcons last week, with backups playing at both guard spots and right tackle. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File)

(WFRV) – The Packers took care of one their big name free agents this week by signing left tackle David Bakhtiari to a four year contract extension, according to a report by Pro Football Talk.

The deal was reportedly signed around midnight on Saturday, but is yet to be announced by the team.

The deal will pay Bakhtiari $23 million per year, according to Pro Football Talk, which would make him the highest paid offensive lineman in the league.

Bakhtiari is one of a couple free agents the Packers need to make decisions on this year. That also includes running back Aaron Jones and center Corey Linsley.