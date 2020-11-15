Report: Packers, Bakhtiari agree to contract extension

(WFRV) – The Packers took care of one their big name free agents this week by signing left tackle David Bakhtiari to a four year contract extension, according to a report by Pro Football Talk.
The deal was reportedly signed around midnight on Saturday, but is yet to be announced by the team.
The deal will pay Bakhtiari $23 million per year, according to Pro Football Talk, which would make him the highest paid offensive lineman in the league.
Bakhtiari is one of a couple free agents the Packers need to make decisions on this year. That also includes running back Aaron Jones and center Corey Linsley.
