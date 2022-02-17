GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In another sign that the Packers are going all in for Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay is bringing back one of his longtime coaches.

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson and later confirmed by ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, among others, former Packers offensive coordinator Tom Clements is returning to the Lambeau Field sidelines as quarterbacks coach.

Clements was originally hired to Mike McCarthy’s staff in 2006 as quarterbacks coach, inheriting a room that included Brett Favre and second-year player Aaron Rodgers.

He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2012 and took over play calling duties after the 2014 NFC Championship, when McCarthy surrendered the play sheet after the infamous collapse against the Seattle Seahawks.

After the 2016 season, Clements was not retained after his contract expired. He spent two seasons as Arizona’s passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2019-2020 before announcing his retirement, but the opportunity to come back and work with the reigning back-to-back MVP was enough of a draw to get Clements back on the sidelines.

Rodgers has spoken highly of Clements during his MVP stretch, saying the 68-year-old was crucial to his development. Multiple times during his standout 2020 season, Rodgers recalled a piece of practice film from his 2010 season – a piece of technique development from Clements that helped him get back to the top of his game.

According to Wilson’s report, Clements’ hiring is expected to be “welcomed highly” by Rodgers as he contemplates his future with the Pack. The quarterback has said he will not drag out a decision and is expected to come to a conclusion before the beginning of free agency in mid-March.

The longest-tenured active quarterback in the NFL could return to Green Bay, opt to retire, or request a trade to another team.

Demovsky’s report indicates Clements has accepted the job, and that signing the contract is “merely a formality” at this point.

Clements’ hiring fills the final head position coach opening with the Packers, replacing new Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy on staff.