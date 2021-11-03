REPORT: Packers bringing back QB Blake Bortles

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This is a 2021 photo of Blake Bortles of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image reflects the Green Bay Packers active roster as of Monday, June 7, 2021 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are reportedly bringing back quarterback Blake Bortles.

ESPN is reporting that Bortles is on his way to Green Bay right now with the expectation to sign to the Packers practice squad and be eligible for the team’s 53-man roster on Sunday as the Packers face the Chiefs.

With reports coming out that Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out for Sunday’s game, this ensures depth for Green Bay.

Bortles signed with Green Bay on May 24 of this year and was later released in July.

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that second year quarterback Jordan Love will be the starter for Sunday’s game in Kansas City.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

