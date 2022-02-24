GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV)- Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said it yesterday, that Kenny Clark’s deal being restructured would not be the only deal the Packers touch as they try to get underneath the cap and he is true to his word. Field Yates of ESPN reports the Green and Gold have restructured running back Aaron Jones’ contract.

The front office has reportedly freed up 3.08 million in cap space by converting 3.85 million dollars of the running back’s 2022 compensation into a signing bonus and adding in 2 void years.

With the added money from Jones’s contract, the Packers have now freed up nearly 14 million dollars in cap space.