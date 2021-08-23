Report: Packers deal CB Hollman to Texans, release TE Crawford

Green Bay Packers’ Ka’dar Hollman runs during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers made even more moves ahead of Tuesday’s 80-man roster deadline. This time trading cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman to the Texans, according to multiple reports.

Green Bay will receive a seventh round pick from the Texans (via Chicago) in the deal according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Hollman was picked by the Packers in the sixth round of the 2019 draft, and appeared in 18 games with the Packers over the last two seasons. During that Hollman racked up seven total tackles and seven pass break-ups.

The Packers also made a move to release tight end Daniel Crawford, who signed as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Illinois this offseason.