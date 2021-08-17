Report: Packers deal CB Josh Jackson to Giants

Green Bay Packers’ Josh Jackson warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers traded defensive back Josh Jackson to the New York Giants in exchange for cornerback Isaac Yiadom, according to reports.

Jackson is entering his fourth year after being picked by the Packers in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The former Iowa Hawkeyes cornerback saw his playing time decrease over the past few seasons after starting ten games his rookie season, and just five since.

Last season Jackson finished with 26 tackles and just two passes break-ups, and has been used more on special teams over the last two seasons.

Yiadom started ten games for the Giants last season, and appeared in all 16 games. During that time Yiadom racked up 46 combined tackles and five pass break-ups.