Report: Packers’ Ervin and Winn “likely” heading to injured reserve

Green Bay Packers’ Tyler Ervin runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

(WFRV) – A pair of Packers are about to be placed on injured reserve.

Return man Tyler Ervin and defensive lineman Billy Winn will “likely” be placed on injured reserve, according to a report by the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Ervin has been banged up quite a bit this season, and left the last game due to an ankle injury. According to Pelissero’s source Ervin will not need surgery, but is out at least a month.

Winn’s triceps injury is not considered season ending at this point. The defensive lineman did not tear his tricep and won’t need surgery, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, which is a three week injury. Teams can activate an unlimited number of players off injured reserve after three weeks this year due to the pandemic.

Green Bay recently added depth at both positions with the additions of Tavon Austin and Anthony Rush over the past week.

Other roster moves

The Packers also signed safety Henry Black to the active roster off the practice squad. Black has been on the practice squad this entire season, and was elevated for four games.

Green Bay signed center Anthony Fabiano to the practice squad. Fabiano originally signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent back in 2016 out of Harvard, and also made stops in Indianapolis and Cleveland. Fabiano has played in nine games with four starts in his career.

Fabiano was among the players Green Bay worked out after placing starting center Corey Linsley on injured reserve last week.