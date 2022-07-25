GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – According to multiple reports, the Green Bay Packers have signed head coach Matt LaFleur, general manager Brian Gutekunst, and executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball to contract extensions.

As reported first by ESPN, these extensions came during this past offseason.

During the Packers’ shareholders meeting on Monday afternoon at Lambeau Field, president/CEO Mark Murphy did not confirm the reported extensions to Gutekunst, LaFleur, and Ball, but Murphy did say that he’s “confident” that each of them will continue to be Packers’ employees for years to come.