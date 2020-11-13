Report: Packers fullback tears ACL, out for year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay Packers fullback will be out for the year with an ACL tear, according to a report.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Friday morning say a source confirmed the injury to John Lovett.
Lovett joined the Packers in September after coming to Green Bay from Kansas City.
According to the Packers, he’s recorded three rushing attempts for six yards and five yards on one kick return.
Lovett has played as tight end, fullback, and running back, but mainly plays on special teams.
The Packers have yet to confirm the injury.
