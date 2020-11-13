Report: Packers fullback tears ACL, out for year

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay Packers tight end John Lovett (45) looks on in the second quarter during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Packers defeated the Vikings 43-34. (AP Photo/David Berding)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay Packers fullback will be out for the year with an ACL tear, according to a report.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Friday morning say a source confirmed the injury to John Lovett.

Lovett joined the Packers in September after coming to Green Bay from Kansas City.

According to the Packers, he’s recorded three rushing attempts for six yards and five yards on one kick return.

Lovett has played as tight end, fullback, and running back, but mainly plays on special teams.

The Packers have yet to confirm the injury.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Valders senior Gracie Streblow talks fourth and final trip to state meet

Chilton Co-Op's Streblow heads to state for fourth straight year

Genke and Schreiber sign Green Bay, Asman heading to Lipscomb

Freedom's Gabby Johnson signs with St. Thomas

Freedom's Gabby Johnson on signing with St. Thomas

Green Bay Nation 11/11: Packers thump 49ers