Report: Packers fullback tears ACL, out for year

Green Bay Packers tight end John Lovett (45) looks on in the second quarter during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Packers defeated the Vikings 43-34. (AP Photo/David Berding)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay Packers fullback will be out for the year with an ACL tear, according to a report.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Friday morning say a source confirmed the injury to John Lovett.

Packers’ FB John Lovett out for year with ACL tear, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2020

Lovett joined the Packers in September after coming to Green Bay from Kansas City.

According to the Packers, he’s recorded three rushing attempts for six yards and five yards on one kick return.

Lovett has played as tight end, fullback, and running back, but mainly plays on special teams.

The Packers have yet to confirm the injury.