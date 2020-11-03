UPDATE: Packers have no new positive tests for COVID-19, Williams & Martin to miss 49ers game, head to reserve list

(WFRV) – There’s some good news and bad news for the Packers on Tuesday morning. First, they had no new positive test results, according to reports, but they will be without Jamaal Williams and Kamal Martin.
The NFL Network reported that Green Bay had no positive test results from Monday’s round of testing. That leaves AJ Dillon as the only player that has tested positive for COVID-19, and the game against San Francisco is still on as scheduled on Thursday.
The bad news, they will be without Williams and Martin. According to reports by ESPN and NFL Network, both have been ruled out after being deemed high-risk close contacts of Dillon.
The Packers announced later Tuesday that Williams and Martin have been added to the COVID-19 reserve list.
That leaves the Packers with Tyler Ervin and Dexter Williams as their options at running back. Aaron Jones has missed the last two games due to calf injury, but was listed as limited in Monday’s practice estimations.
