Report: Packers to hire Rich Bisaccia as ST Coordinator

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia throws a pass before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The reported new Green Bay Packers Special Teams Coordinator brings plenty of experience as well as being the head coach of a team that made playoffs in 2021.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former interim Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Rich Bisaccia will be hired to replace Maurice Drayton as the Green Bay Packers Special Teams Coordinator.

Bisaccia went 7-5 in the twelve games he was the interim Head Coach for the Raiders. He ended up leading them to a playoff berth.

He has spent close to two decades as a special teams coordinator in the NFL. He was the special teams coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Diego Chargers.