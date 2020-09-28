Report: Packers LB Kirksey out a few games due to shoulder injury

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) rushes around Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Riley Reiff (71) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

(WFRV) – The Packers linebacking corps took a hit on Sunday after Christian Kirksey left with a shoulder injury. According to a report by ESPN, that injury should sideline Kirksey through at lest the bye week.

Rob Demovsky is reporting Kirksey will miss a few games due to the injury, and is out at least through the bye. The injury is also not expected to require surgery, according to the report.

Kirksey does have a history with injuries. Last season with the Browns Kirksey missed 14 games after being placed on injured reserve due to a chest injury. The year before he missed eight games.

Kirksey was brought in this offseason as a free agent to help bolster the Packers linebacking corps after the departure of Blake Martinez.

In the first two games he was able to play every defensive snap, according to Pro Football Reference, and had 25 total tackles before leaving Sunday’s game against the Saints.