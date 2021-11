Green Bay Packers defensive end Whitney Mercilus (50) reacts after a defensive stop against Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Nearly a month after the Packers signed linebacker Whitney Mercilus reports are coming out that his season is over after suffering a bicep injury during Sunday’s game versus Seattle.

ESPN is reporting that Mercilus tore his biceps Sunday and will miss the rest of the season. Green Bay signed Mercilus on Thursday, October 21.

Packers’ LB Whitney Mercilus, who brought added pass rush to Green Bay since the team signed him this season, tore his biceps Sunday and will miss the rest of this season, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2021

Mercilus played four games for the Packers this season and posted one sack and five tackles.