Report: Packers’ Nathaniel Hackett virtually interviews for Falcons head coaching job

(WFRV) – Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is the first Packers assistant to interview for a head coaching job, according to a report by the NFL Network.
Ian Rapoport reported Hackett had a Zoom interview with the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday to be their next head coach. It’s the first time Hackett has interviewed with another team for a head coaching position since he was hired by Matt LaFleur during the 2019 offseason.
Hackett is a big part of the Packers offense, which is one of the best in the NFL, but LaFleur is the playcaller on game day.
Other candidates that have reportedly interviewed for the Atlanta job include Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris, Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, and Carolina offensive coordinator Joe Brady.
