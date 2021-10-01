REPORT: Packers OLB Za’Darius Smith has back surgery, likely out until late in season

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (55) reacts during an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec 19. 2020, between the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Packers OLB Za’Darius Smith has reportedly underwent back surgery this week, per NFL Network.

Smith played 18 snaps in game one versus the Saints in Jacksonville, but was very limited at practice during all of Training Camp. He was placed on the injured reserve just a few weeks ago, hoping to get him back as soon as week four.

With the recent report from NFL Network of Smith having back surgery this week, the Packers are hopeful it’s not a season ending injury and should be able to return later in the season.

