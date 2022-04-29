GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The two 2019 first-round picks of the Green Bay Packers will be under contract for the 2023 season after the team reportedly picked up their fifth-year options.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky and Jeremy Fowler, both Darnell Savage and Rashan Gary had their fifth-year options picked up.

Gary will reportedly have a 2023 salary between $10.9 and $11.7 million.

Savage was drafted with the 21st overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Maryland. Gary was selected with the 12th overall in the same draft out of Michigan.

Gary had a breakout year in 2021, piling up 9.5 sacks which were more than his first two seasons combined.