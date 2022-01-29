REPORT: Packers promote offensive line coach Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator

Offensive Line coach Adam Stenavich before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Green Bay Packers are promoting offensive line coach and run game coordinator Adam Stenavich to their offensive coordinator.

Stenavich joined the Packers staff with Matt LaFleur in 2019. He was promoted to run game coordinator in 2021. Before joining the Packers coaching staff, Stenavich was the assistant offensive line coach with the San Francisco 49ers.

Matt LaFleur had nothing but praise for Stenavich and how he coached the members of the offensive line position room all season. Green Bay was plagued by injuries in 2021, most notably at offensive line. The Packers were without All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari the entire season, and lost rookie center Josh Myers halfway through and Elgton Jenkins to knee injuries and yet Aaron Rodgers was only sacked 30 times the entire season.

With the Packers reportedly promoting Stenavich, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy will take the offensive coordinator job in Chicago.